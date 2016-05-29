Tiago has 'no doubt' over Simeone's Atletico future

Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago says he is certain Diego Simeone will stay on as head coach next season.

Former Argentina international Simeone acknowledged after Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid he will be forced to consider his position at the Vicente Calderon.

Midfielder Koke said Simeone's admission came as a surprise but expressed his confidence the coach will not look to move on before the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

And Tiago gave short shrift to suggestions Simeone's exit could be hastened in the wake of a second Champions League final loss to Madrid in three seasons.

"I have no doubt," he replied to the media when asked if Simeone will stay.

Atletico defender Diego Godin, meanwhile, claimed his team-mates will respond from the disappointment of San Siro and fight for further success next year.

"It's a tough blow to take but we will pick ourselves up. We always do," he said. "We're very proud of what we've done this year.

"That's football, it happens, so we look for another opportunity.

"This is a winning group. I'm so proud of my team-mates, we're going to keep fighting for our objectives and those of the club, the things that we dream of."