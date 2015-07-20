Tigres UANL v Internacional: Mexicans still hopeful of reaching final

Tigres UANL coach Ricardo Ferretti is hopeful over his team's chances as the Mexicans prepare to host Internacional in the return leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final.

Ferretti and Co. welcome International to Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon on Wednesday, trailing the Brazilian outfit 2-1 on aggregate.

Tigres conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes as they lost in Porto Alegre, although defender Hugo Ayala netted a priceless away goal before being sent off in the second half.

The Liga MX side must now overturn a deficit if they are to meet the winners of River Plate-Guarani in the tournament decider.

"I think the team showed courage, dedication, determination and naturally that the result is not good because we lost, but we still have the second leg at home," said Ferretti, who handed debuts to high-profile recruits Andre-Pierre Gignac and Javier Aquino in the first leg.

"We can improve certain things and I think we still hope to advance to the final."

Tigres are bidding to become the first Mexican team to lift the Libertadores trophy.

Cruz Azul (2001) and Guadalajara (2010) are beaten finalists in the competition, though Ferretti is not looking too far ahead.

"Talk is cheap. People have to know that we are facing one of the best teams in Brazil, and we will respect them but without fear," he said.

Inter make the trip to Mexico, knowing the pressure is on the home side thanks to goals from captain Andres D'Alessandro and Valdivia.

"I think it's a fair result. The advantage is ours," said coach Diego Aguirre.

"They have to reverse [the result], they have to win. It will be a tough match."