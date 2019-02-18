Tim Krul speaks out on injury ‘black hole’ and getting too comfortable at Newcastle

The Holland international joined the Championship leaders last summer after making just five first-team appearances for Brighton the season after his St James’ Park departure in August 2017.

Krul has played every minute of the Canaries’ league campaign this season and believes the change of scene has given him fresh motivation after his career stagnated with the Magpies.

“Maybe I felt a bit too comfortable at Newcastle,” he told AD.

“I found the real hunger that I now have again the last couple of years.

“I am fresher and better than ever. I am grateful that I played 33 games this season. At Newcastle I lived more in a daze, although I have experienced gigantic beautiful things. I can't wait to show people that things are good with me.”

He added: “It's very sad that I left via the back door. That’s why it would only be nice if we were to go up with Norwich. Then I can officially say goodbye there.”

Krul was sidelined for 16 months after damaging his cruciate ligament in October 2015 and he revealed that the time away from the pitch was difficult for him personally.

“I ended up in a black hole,” he said.

“Mentally it was heavy. I went through a very dark period.

“Norwich City arrived at exactly the right time last summer.

“I had a few options to sit on the bench in the Premier League, but I am a fan. When [Norwich manager Daniel] Farke called me, I saw it immediately. It was a risky step, but it is fantastic. I can't wait for the next game.”