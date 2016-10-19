Time for Mkhitaryan to show best form - Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has warned Henrikh Mkhitaryan that it is time for him to start showing his best form at Manchester United.

The Armenia international arrived at Old Trafford among much fanfare in the close-season having scored 11 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances during a fine campaign for Borussia Dortmund last term.

However, Mkhitaryan is yet to make his stamp on the Premier League with injuries hampering his start to life at United.

The attacking midfielder has not played since the 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester City on September 10 and was not included in the squad to face Liverpool on Monday despite manager Mourinho confirming he was fit.

Mourinho refused to reveal whether Mkhitaryan will play against Fenerbahce in Thursday's Europa League tie, but expects him to him to now begin displaying his full potential.

"He was injured and he was injured for quite a long time," said the Portuguese.

"Now he is not injured anymore, he's training with the team without any limitations.

"I cannot confirm that he will play, but now he is fit and it is now time for him to go back to the levels that we know he can achieve."

The Fener clash comes just three days after United's turgid goalless draw at Anfield and only three before a trip to Stamford Bridge when Mourinho returns to Chelsea on Sunday.

The 53-year-old gave little away in terms of changes to his starting XI, but did say that England full-back Luke Shaw will play.

"We will play with a team that has a chance to win and if we do not play with a team that is not good or strong we don't have a chance," he added.

"We have to play with a good team knowing that two days later we have to play in the Premier League.

"I don't want to give you the team. The only one who plays is Luke Shaw."

Captain Wayne Rooney has not started a game for United since September 21 due to his struggles for form this season and Mourinho would not be drawn on if he will start.

"Wayne is working well. He's one of the big responsibilities for the atmosphere that the players can breed," he explained.

"He's positive. We can count on him whether he starts or whether he's on the bench. He will be there."