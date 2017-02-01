Time to retire robot dance - Crouch relieved to score 100th Premier League goal

Peter Crouch admitted he was relieved to not have to wait long to score his 100th Premier League goal after netting in Stoke City's 1-1 draw with Everton on Wednesday.

The former England international turned home Marko Arnautovic's cross in the seventh minute to reach the milestone.

Crouch scored his 99th top-flight goal in the Potters' 3-1 win over Sunderland two games ago and the 36-year-old was pleased to not be marooned one shy of his century for long.

"It was nice to get that, to get it early. I didn't want it going on for a few games," he told BBC Sport.

Crouch celebrated the goal in nostalgic fashion, performing the robot dance that became his hallmark when playing for England a decade ago.

When asked how he felt after the celebration, he said: "A bit stiff to be honest. It's been 10 years, I think I'll have to retire it. Weddings and parties only now."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes paid tribute to his evergreen striker after the game.

"A great moment for everyone to be in the stadium here to celebrate that," he told BBC Sport.

"Everybody talks about his personality and his character, but above all he's an exceptional football player.

"It's fantastic. It's credit to him. Since he's come back into the side he's been excellent. Everton found it very hard to cope with the unique threat he poses."

Ryan Shawcross' controversial own-goal salvaged a point for Everton. It was initially ruled out for offside before referee Craig Pawson correctly noted that the Stoke captain got the final touch, not Romelu Lukaku.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman felt it was the right decision and a fair result.

"I can understand why Mark Hughes is frustrated about that goal. First the linesman flagged for offside and then it's a goal," he told BBC Sport.

"It's a very difficult situation for the referee because the linesman gave the offside. It's clever from the referee to take a different decision.

"But I think after the game everyone knows 1-1 is a good result."