Tinelli pulls out of AFA presidential race

Argentinean football has been plunged into further disarray after presidential candidate Marco Tinelli announced he would take no part in the Argentine Football Association (AFA) elections.

Tinelli confirmed the decision through his official Twitter account citing personal reasons, without giving further details, and will also resign as third vice president of the AFA.

The AFA are currently embroiled in a crisis after the Argentine government suspended their June 30 presidential elections and hired two inspectors to look into claims TV revenues have been misappropriated.

This comes after Tinelli's failed electoral process last December involving provisional president Luis Segura, in which a 38-38 vote was counted despite there being only 75 assemblymen.

"I have decided to withdraw my candidacy from the elections to president in AFA," Tinelli said via his official Twitter account, adding: "I also communicate my indeclinable resignation to the post of third vice president.

Por razones de índole personal he decidido retirar mi candidatura para las elecciones a Presidente de .June 2, 2016

"Thanks to all the football leaders who have supported me. I wish someday in the future we have an AFA with order, professionalism, and efficiency."

Tinelli, who will remain as vice president of San Lorenzo, was followed out of the door at AFA by Executive Committee members Daniel Angelici, Rodolfo D'Onofrio and Matias Lammens.

While government interference in national associations is banned by FIFA, Argentina are still expected to compete at the upcoming Copa America Centenario, which begins on Friday.