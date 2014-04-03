Tiote: I want to stay at Newcastle

Tiote has become one of the Premier League's most sought-after players since arriving from Eredivisie outfit FC Twente in 2010, attracting reported interest from the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Despite having a long list of suitors, the Ivory Coast international has no intention of following in the footsteps of Yohan Cabaye, who departed for Paris Saint-Germain during the January transfer window.

"Newcastle is like a family," Tiote said in an interview with UK newspaper Metro.

"I've been here four years and love playing for the club, it's the best thing I have ever done in my career and I hope I continue to give my best for the club.

"It's the sort of place you like to stay. It's much different to any other club, we know the fans are 200 per cent behind us but sometimes we have bad games.

"When I stop playing, I will be able to tell my children I played at St James' Park in front of 50,000 in that great atmosphere."

Tiote's comments will delight Newcastle fans after defender Mathieu Debuchy recently revealed his admiration for Ligue 1 champions PSG.

The French international said he will weigh up his future following the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.