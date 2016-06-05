'Tired' Morgan to miss Copa opener following title celebrations

Jamaica will be without Wes Morgan for their opening Copa America Centenario clash with Venezuela because the defender is weary from his Premier League title celebrations.

Morgan led Leicester City to the most remarkable of league triumphs last month, lifting the trophy to cap a scarcely believable campaign for the Foxes.

The Leicester players celebrated their success in style and none more so, it seems, than their captain Morgan, who Jamaica head coach Winfried Schafer says will not be ready for the Group C meeting with Venezuela on Sunday.

"Our team is complete. Wes Morgan has come, but he is tired; that is clear," Schafer told the Sunday Gleaner.

"All week, he has not trained. He partied in London and Thailand, but I am very happy he is here and maybe he can help [play] in the second match, but not the first match because it is too difficult.

"We want to win. We have to win. It's important. We watched 20 minutes of Costa Rica versus Venezuela and they are a very good team, good discipline. It will not be easy; it will be a very difficult match.

"We can't [afford to] lose. They, however, can get a good result if we are not careful.

"The team has good spirit and good feeling now, but it is important not to get satisfied and feel that everything is OK. We have to work even harder.

"This Copa America Centenario is like a Gold Cup and Copa America together. We were in final of the Gold Cup and finished last in Copa America.

"We have a strong chance [to make the quarter-finals], but we have to go match by match. I cannot tell now. It's not easy, but we are aiming to do our best."