Tite: Brazil at risk of missing World Cup

Tite was blunt upon his unveiling as the new Brazil coach, warning that the underperforming South American giants are at risk of failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Monday saw Tite appointed as Dunga's replacement with five-time World Cup winners Brazil languishing outside of the CONMEBOL qualification spots for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Brazil have won two of their six qualifying matches so far to sit a point outside the top five, while they failed to progress beyond the group stage of the Copa America Centenario.

And while Tite – a championship winner with Corinthians in 2011 and 2015 – is concerned, the 55-year-old knows Brazil have the quality to turn things around.

"The focus is the qualification for the World Cup and we are not in the qualification zone," Tite said.

"There is the risk [of being out]. If you don't accept that, you will be fighting against reality.

"I am here because unfortunately the results did not come. But there is a potential for us to grow and aim for a spot.

"I want the Brazilian team winning and playing well. It would be a way to give the Brazilian fans the joy I'm feeling now."

Life under Tite will get underway against Ecuador in World Cup qualifying in September, and when asked about his playing style, Tite added: "The team doesn't need to have Tite's face, it needs to have Brazil's face.

"It is individual skills allied to quality as a team."

Tite also said Barcelona star Neymar will not continue as captain, preferring to rotate his skippers.