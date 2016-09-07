Tite pleased with Brazil's 'evolution'

Tite praised Brazil's quality as they made it two wins from two in World Cup qualifying by beating Colombia 2-1 in Manaus on Tuesday.

The five-time world champions were humiliated in the Copa America Centenario this year as they failed to get out their group with Peru, Ecuador and Haiti, which ultimately cost Dunga his job.

Former Corinthians boss Tite was installed as his replacement and the 55-year-old has a 100 per cent record as Miranda and Neymar ensured they built on last week's 3-0 victory over Ecuador.

"We saw quality on show, without reaching the level of greatness of Brazil. We had a great game, it is very exciting," he said.

"The level of concentration and commitment is fundamental. We are in a process of evolution.

"The team played very consistently. You have to win with [that kind of] performance, because it gives you confidence.

"I am very happy because they [the players] will return to their clubs feeling the same or better as when they arrived."

He did urge caution, though, after some frustration from the fans during the clash at the Arena da Amazonia.

"If the fans are excited that is fair, but we have to be careful," he added.

"[The fans] still got a little impatient in the second half, I thought, when we were working the ball from side to side.

"I turned two or three times and asked for calm so that the fans can understand we were doing it to find the best solution."