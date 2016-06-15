Tite set to become new Brazil coach

Brazil are set to announce Tite as Dunga's successor for the national team, according to Corinthians president Roberto de Andrade.

Dunga was sacked on Tuesday after Brazil were eliminated from the Copa America Centenario group stages following a controversial 1-0 loss to Peru.

While no official confirmation has come from the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Tite's appointment, Andrade revealed the Corinthians coach had been pried away from the club.

"The professor Tite is no longer Corinthians coach, and he will not be in control for tomorrow [Thursday's] game," he said on Wednesday as Corinthians prepare to face Fluminense.

"I was the first person he told of the decision. Until two hours ago I thought that he wouldn't go, I was surprised.



"Cleber Xavier, Matheus, his son, and Edu Gaspar will also be leaving with him.

"I am p***ed off with the CBF over the way they came to grab Tite from here. I never received a phone call from the president.



"Now, when it was already all worked out, he tried to call me. The national team does not deserve Tite, they are not used to dealing with ethical people as you can see by how they took him from the club.



"Tite should be thanked by everyone here for the work he has done. Corinthians have progressed a lot, and so has Tite."

Tite, 55, has had two stints in charge of Corinthians since 2010, guiding the club to Copa Libertadores glory in 2012, before going on to defeat Premier League club Chelsea in the final of the Club World Cup.