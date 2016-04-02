Title challenge has changed Tottenham's attitude - Dier

Eric Dier says Tottenham's challenge for the Premier League title has fostered an attitude change at the club and they will not settle for second place.

A top-four finish would have represented success for Mauricio Pochettino's side at the start of the season. However, their ambitions have changed as the season has gone on.

As the prospect of a first league title since 1961 moves closer, Dier - who has established himself as a first-team regular this season - says Tottenham are determined to push leaders Leicester City all the way.

With Claudio Ranieri's side not playing Southampton until Sunday, Tottenham's trip to Liverpool on Saturday provides Spurs with an opportunity to cut the gap at the top to two points, something Dier is desperate to do.

"There have already been some big weekends and there will be big weekends to come," he told Sky Sports.

"It's the first of seven finals. We're looking forward to it and we'll go game-by-game, like we have all season. It's going to be a very tough match and great match for the neutral fans.

"If you'd said to us at the beginning of the season you'd finish second in the Premier League, I think everyone would be very happy.

"But now with the situation we're in, we are an ambitious group, with an ambitious manager, and we want to do as well as we can.

"If that's finishing first then that's what we are going to go for."