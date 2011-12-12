Title winners Boca end season unbeaten

Boca finished the Apertura championship unbeaten with 12 wins and seven draws, scoring 25 goals and conceding only six. They extended their unbeaten run to 29 matches, which includes the final 10 of last season.

Cvitanich took his goal tally to five as Boca's leading scorer, six behind the championship's leading marksman Ruben Ramirez, who could increase his total when Godoy Cruz play their last match away to Atletico Rafaela on Monday.

All Boys had their Uruguayan midfielder Juan Pablo Rodriguez sent off four minutes into the second half for reacting badly to a booking.

Juan Sebastian Veron received a standing ovation at Estudiantes' home match against Union, which they won 2-0 with goals from striker Mauro Boselli and defender Cristian Cellay.

It was originally going to be the former Argentina midfielder's last match as he had said earlier in the season he would retire at the end of the Apertura.

But during the week Veron, who has been plagued by ankle problems, said that following friendly pressure from team-mates and fans he had postponed his decision to retire and would play for another six months and retire in June when he will be 37.

Four teams will be vying on Monday for Argentina's fifth berth in next year's Copa Libertadores to join Boca, 2011 Clausura champions Velez Sarsfield, Lanus and Arsenal in South America's elite club competition.

Among them are record seven times South American champions Independiente who are at home to Tigre, who also have a marginal chance of qualifying.

Racing Club, away to Velez, and Godoy Cruz are the other teams who will be fighting for the Copa berth.