Togo coach frustrated by Adebayor no-show

Togo coach Tom Saintfiet has hit out at striker Emmanuel Adebayor after reportedly failing to respond to his international call-up recently.

Adebayor has endured a mixed relationship with his national side over recent years - having suggested he may quit the team after being dropped as captain prior to June's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over Liberia.

The Tottenham striker scored the winner in that game, but stated afterwards that he was considering quitting the side over the captaincy issue.

According to the Togo boss, Adebayor failed to show for Friday's qualifying victory over Djibouti, much to Saintfiet's frustration.

"If you are dating a woman who does not want to respond positively, then you must look for another woman," he explained.

"For me, it is clear that this is a player who does not want to play for his country anymore and he does not want his country to be qualified for the next Africa Cup of Nations.

"He has agreed to play against Liberia, and not against Djibouti.

"For me, it is not the duty of a player to decide against which opponent he will play."

Adebayor's club future is also unclear after he was left out of Tottenham's Premier League and UEFA Europa League squads for the coming season.