Tokyo Sexwale to run for FIFA presidency

South African businessman Tokyo Sexwale has joined the race to be the next president of FIFA.

The former political prisoner is the fifth candidate to throw their hat into the ring to replace Sepp Blatter, who remains suspended by FIFA over investigations into an alleged "disloyal payment" to Michel Platini - whose own bid for presidency appears dead as he is also banned.

Sexwale, 62, already has the support of the South African FA, which is backing his bid.

Candidates have until Monday to announce they are running for the presidency, with the election set to be held at the end of February.

Former FIFA official Jerome Champagne, Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan and former Trinidad and Tobago midfielder David Nakhid are also standing.