Tom Brady over Lionel Messi for Pats star Gronkowski
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski picked team-mate Tom Brady ahead of Lionel Messi.
They are the undisputed stars of their respective sports but Rob Gronkowski had no doubts when picking between New England Patriots team-mate Tom Brady and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.
Patriots quarter-back Brady is a five-time NFL Super Bowl champion after helping New England beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI last month.
Messi, meanwhile, is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner among his 27 trophies for Spanish and European giants Barcelona.
Gronkowski attended Barca training on Thursday, having watched Messi's men rout Sporting Gijon 6-1 on Wednesday and the Patriots tight end was starstruck.
FC Barcelona recovery session gets a special visit! Full story: March 2, 2017
"I'm going to have to go with Messi," the 27-year-old American said after being asked to name his favourite player. "I just met him, and he was super cool.
"I'm a huge fan [of Barcelona] now."
But when asked to compare Messi to Brady, there was only one winner.
"Brady all the way," said Gronkowski, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler. "He's the man."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.