Tom Rogic praised as ‘little Messi’ for victorious strike against Motherwell

Josip Juranovic hailed team-mate Tom Rogic as “little Messi” following the midfielder’s goal which earned Celtic a 1-0 win over Motherwell on Sunday.

Rogic scored an impressive goal for the second week running after peeling off to meet David Turnbull’s rolled free-kick and fire into the top corner.

The Australian had waltzed past four Dundee United players to net seven days earlier and Juranovic waxed lyrical about his colleague after Celtic maintained the pressure on cinch Premiership leaders Rangers, who are four points ahead.

Celtic has been Tom Rogic’s home, apart from one season on loan to Melbourne Victory, since he arrived from Central Coast Mariners in 2013 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Croatian full-back said: “For me he is little Messi. He’s a bit taller than the original but there’s only one big Messi, he can be the little one.

“He’s so good. He’s one of the best players I have played with at club level.

“He’s in top form this season and that can only be good for us.

“We see it in training but I always make sure he’s in my team. He knows how to pick the sides.

“You look at his technique. He’s so tall but it’s unbelievable. He’s the main man for us.

“I didn’t know too much about him before I came here. I knew he’d been here a long time but I was wondering why because he was so good. He enjoys it here and he’s a legend.”