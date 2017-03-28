Tomas Rosicky out for the season after only 19 minutes of action for Sparta Prague

Arsenal fans know all too well of Rosicky's injury hell, and the 36-year-old has shown no sign of that changing after a disastrous return to hometown club Sparta Prague.

Rosicky had to come off less than 20 minutes into his debut in a 2-2 draw against Mlada Boleslav back in September.

He has now had a successful operation on his troublesome Achilles, but won't return until the start of next season at the earliest.

However, the playmaker – who has experienced more than a few injury setbacks in his career – has vowed to return despite his advancing years.

"It's like in life," he said. "If there's hope, you need to fight for it. I'll simply give it one more try."

Rosicky made over 200 appearances for Arsenal during his 10 years at the club.

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com