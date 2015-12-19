Tomkins hopes Swansea fans' frustration will help West Ham

West Ham defender James Tomkins has advised his team-mates to frustrate Swansea City so that the home fans turn against the hosts at the Liberty Stadium on Sunday.

The Swans are struggling down in 17th place and have sacked manager Garry Monk, with Alan Curtis taking temporary charge against the Hammers.

Tomkins hopes to make a positive start so that the Swansea fans' anxiety will quickly creep in, boosting West Ham's chances of victory.

"You never know what you are going to get with a team who have just changed their manager," he told the club's official website.

"We will see what sort of team we will face on the day, but they are still a good team. A couple of bad results does not make them a bad team.

"I know they are down there though so if we can get on top of them, the crowd are going to get on them.

"Everybody is looking forward to it and hopefully we can get some points on the board."