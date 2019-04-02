Tommy Wright wants St Johnstone to show more fight

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has called for his players to be stronger in adversity and more ruthless in the ascendancy.

A 3-0 defeat by Motherwell on Saturday ensured Saints will miss out on the Ladbrokes Premiership top six for the second season running.

The Perth side have only picked up seven points in 2019 and scored five league goals – and an early missed penalty against Motherwell cost them on Saturday.

Wright knows they have been over-reliant on keeping clean sheets this season, with main strikers Tony Watt and Chris Kane scoring only five league goals between them.

He told Saints TV: “There has to be a realisation that they have to stand up and be stronger in situations where things aren’t going well for you.

“And on the other side, when we are on top we have got to be ruthless. We haven’t been ruthless enough, we haven’t scored enough goals throughout the season.

“Going back to Saturday, we had something like 58 per cent possession and we are not creating enough out of that. And that’s basically down to individuals not playing to the best of their ability.”

Saints host Tayside rivals Dundee on Wednesday and Wright expects a reaction from his players to the disappointing finale to their trip to Fir Park.

“We’ve got to be better, we know that, all of us have got to be better, and we have got to make sure we finish the season strongly,” he said.

“Dundee is the perfect game – they are fighting for their lives, they will bring a crowd, there should be a good atmosphere, and it’s a derby game as well. Motivation should be easy for the players.”