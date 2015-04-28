Tonelli denies making death threats
Empoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli strongly denied accusations he threatened the family of Atalanta striker German Denis on Sunday.
Lorenzo Tonelli pleaded his innocence via social media on Monday, insisting he did not make death threats towards German Denis and the player's family over the weekend.
Denis was handed a five-match ban for attacking an opponent by a Serie A tribunal, after Atalanta's top goalscorer was found guilty of punching Empoli defender Tonelli in the face following Sunday's 2-2 draw.
Tonelli, who received a one-game suspension for his role in the fracas, was set upon post-game, having allegedly told Denis: "I'll kill you and your family", but the 25-year-old used Facebook to clear his name.
"I want to say that I haven't threatened anyone, much less a player or father of a child," a post from Tonelli - who hails from a family of doctors - read.
"I come from a family who taught me manners and respect, my family save lives, not kill people!
"I didn't want to say anything until now because I'm not guilty, I don't have to justify myself the way others have done.
"I took a punch from a coward who ran away and did not have the courage to face me, and yet I was also banned... some justice!
"Now I say 'enough'. Enough unjust accusations, and enough injustice in general. No to violence! In a press conference I'll tell you word-for-word what happened."
