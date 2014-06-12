Toni agrees new one-year Verona contract

The 37-year-old netted 20 league goals as Verona challenged in the higher echelons of the table and, although a sluggish end to the season saw them finish 10th, the striker is keen to get started again.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the month but the two parties were quick to agree terms on an extension, meaning Toni will once again lead the line at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

"I've spoken to the club and we immediately came to an agreement," Toni told Sky Sport Italia . "I'm staying at Verona for another year and I'm very happy about that.

"I want to continue scoring goals, celebrate and help my team as much as I can.

"I hope it will be another positive year and that, together with the team, we can achieve safety as soon as possible.

"There is a perfect atmosphere here in Verona. We can create something really important."

Toni has set himself a personal target of netting 300 career goals before he retires and the forward hopes to reach that figure next season.

"Last season was wonderful," he added. "And it is right to try to do well again because I also have a small personal goal to reach 300 goals.

"I'm missing about a dozen. I would like to achieve, it would be an important milestone."