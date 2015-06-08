Toni staying at Verona

Italian veteran Luca Toni said he is "99 per cent" certain that he will continue at Hellas Verona, amid links with a move to Australia.

Toni - Serie A's joint top goalscorer this season alongside Inter's Mauro Icardi - had emerged as a prime target for A-League outfit Adelaide United.

Adelaide said they were in early negotiations with the 38-year-old, who is out of contract this month.

However, Toni said he is staying at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi.

"Next year I will 99 per cent be at Verona," he told Radio 2 Rai.

"It's not official yet, because right now the president [Maurizio Setti] has to choose the new directors and then he'll move on to the players, so I'll wait."

Toni ended the 2014-15 campaign with 22 league goals in 38 appearances.