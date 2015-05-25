Toni on track for Hellas Verona's maiden golden boot

Hellas Verona striker Luca Toni claimed it would be "a great satisfaction" to win Serie A's golden boot award, after moving to the top of the standings.

Toni, who has been linked with a move to Australia's A-League when his contract expires at the end of June, struck a brace on Sunday to secure a 2-2 draw away to Parma.

The double took Toni to 21 goals for the season, one ahead of Inter's Mauro Icardi and Carlos Tevez of Juventus, with those three players the most likely to end the season as golden-boot winner after next week's final round of 2014-15.

Toni has scored 41 goals over the past two seasons since joining Hellas from Fiorentina.

"Winning the top scorer would be a great satisfaction for me and for the team, because it is about them if I made 21 goals," the 37-year-old forward told Hellas' website.

"Never any [Hellas player] has become top scorer in Serie A. It would be nice to succeed."

After Parma moved 2-0 ahead in the 36th minute on Sunday, Toni's 42nd-minute header ensured Hellas trailed by only a goal at the break.

Toni then converted a penalty in the 80th minute to clinch a point for the visitors.

Hellas will finish their campaign against Juventus, meaning Toni and Tevez will go head-to-head for the golden boot award, while Icardi will come up against Empoli's defence in Inter's final match.

Reports in Australia last week claimed Toni has been offered to Adelaide United, as the A-League club look to mirror the success of Alessandro del Piero with Sydney FC in 2012-13 and 2013-14.