Tony Mowbray ‘frustrated’ by Blackburn’s goalless draw with Bristol City

Tony Mowbray felt Blackburn were unfortunate not to win in a “one-sided” goalless draw with Bristol City.

In a game of few opportunities, neither side truly looked like scoring, with both suffering from a lack of form.

Joe Rankin-Costello’s first-half shot was Blackburn’s best chance, while Famara Diedhiou struck a post late on, but neither side did enough to secure all three points.

Rovers had the lion’s share of possession but have now won once in their last 11 games.

Mowbray was pleased with much of what he saw in a game he felt his side bossed.

He said: “There was a lot of good stuff, there was 90% of what we need, we’re just lacking that individuality, that bit of class that teams at the top end of this table have.

“We’ve felt that all year really. It wasn’t a tight game really, it was a one-sided game but we couldn’t break it down, so it was a frustrating night for us. They weren’t even trying to score by the end.

“Listen, you have to score. I don’t feel we get a scruffy goal sometimes. There was enough play around their box, enough balls going in their box. It didn’t break for us.

“We had enough half-efforts, half-chances. There were enough chances for us to score but it wasn’t to be. The way we’re asking the team to perform and play, there’s a big percentage right, and yet you get judged ultimately on results.”

The draw was Bristol City’s first since November and only their fourth all season. Nigel Pearson was happy with the “fighting point.”

He said: “It turned out to be a decent point. A different sort of game than we’ve had of late. We’ve lost a lot of games this year so it was a good, fighting point. They’re a decent side, pass the ball well but we made it particularly difficult for them.

“If you’re a possession-based person you might say they might have nicked it, but I don’t think they created too many open goal-scoring situations. We had some reasonable chances but it was a hard-fought game.

“I’m very satisfied with the application and intent we showed. Maybe if we had been able to win more points like tonight, we would be in a better place.

“All I’m interested in and pleased about is that we showed a collective desire to not lose the game and when you’ve got the players we’ve got, you’ve always got a chance of winning too, so it’s a positive night in many ways.”