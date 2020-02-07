Tony Watt could make Motherwell debut against St Mirren

New signing Tony Watt is likely to feature in Motherwell’s William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against St Mirren if international clearance arrives in time.

Manager Stephen Robinson has fitness doubts over defender Declan Gallagher (ankle knock) and midfielder Allan Campbell (back/hamstring).

Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.

Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Carroll, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Long, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Ndjoli, MacIver, Aarons, Watt, Carson.