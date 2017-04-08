Top-four race will run until the final day, claims Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes the race for the Premier League top four will run until the final game of the season, after his Manchester City side moved seven points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal.

City never looked likely to slip-up against relegation-threatened Hull City and, despite Claudio Bravo's late error, strikes from Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph - combined with Ahmed Elmohamady's earlier own goal - secured a convincing 3-1 win.

But, after seeing his side bring up their 100th goal in all competitions this term, Guardiola insisted that there are still no guarantees of Champions League football next term.

"It was important for us to win after many days without a win. We started well and created chances and we had the right attitude," Guardiola told BBC Sport.

"We could have scored many more goals. It is frustrating not go get a clean sheet but we defended poorly at set-pieces.

"The fight for the top four will definitely go to the last day."

100 – Manchester City are the second Premier League side to score 100+ goals in all competitions this season (also Arsenal, 101). Ton.April 8, 2017

Raheem Sterling was on fine form for City on Saturday, turning provider for both Aguero and Delph's goals, but the England winger was full of praise for team-mate David Silva.

Former Valencia playmaker Silva wore the captain's armband on his 300th City appearance, and Sterling reiterated just how important the Spaniard is to City's play.

"We needed a win. We've dropped a few points and we needed to get back to winning ways," Sterling said.

"[Silva] was brilliant. We know what he can do in the final third and all over the pitch. He's brilliant and he never shies away from wanting the ball.

"I've learnt so much off him over the past few years and hopefully that can continue."

Meanwhile, Hull boss Marco Silva - whose side remain two points above the relegation zone thanks to Swansea City's defeat to West Ham, still has confidence that the Tigers will beat the drop.

"The second goal was the key but they deserved to win the game," Silva conceded.

"It is in our hands, we have six games to go and we will work hard. Since I came here I was confident and I have passed that on to our players."