Torino 2 Bologna 0: First Rossoblu defeat for Donadoni

Torino condemned Roberto Donadoni to his first defeat as Bologna coach, ending a barren home run to pick up a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Donadoni had led Bologna to two wins and a draw since replacing Delio Rossi, lifting them out of the bottom three, while Torino entered the match without a victory in three home games.

But the form book went out of the window thanks to late strikes from Andrea Belotti and Giuseppe Vives.

Belotti broke the deadlock with just 15 minutes to go, drilling a low shot past Antonio Mirante after turning his defender.

Vives made sure of the points in stoppage time, pouncing on Domenico Maietta's hesitant defending to round Mirante and finish from the narrowest of angles.