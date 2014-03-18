Torino coach Ventura 'embarrassed' by officials

Gonzalo Higuain scored a last-gasp winner for Rafael Benitez's side but Venture was adamant that the striker had tripped Kamil Glik before netting.

The coach was less than impressed after the game, claiming that refereeing decisions had cost his side on more than one occasion this season.

"I don't want to get into this," he told Sky Sport Italia after Torino fell to a fourth consecutive Serie A loss.

"I'm embarrassed, as I said I didn't want to talk about referees anymore, but I don't know what else to say after an objectively difficult season.

"The verdicts on the field have to be accepted, but we've left 10 points by the wayside in this manner.

"Someone will tell me I should be smarter, but it's hard for me to explain a defeat like this to my players.

"The incidents are all incredibly obvious, it's really embarrassing.

"I prefer to talk about the game and hope this season ends as quickly as possible.

"We hit the woodwork twice, threw away seven scoring opportunities and it is a shocking injustice to have lost this game."