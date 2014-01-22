Torino rule out D'Ambrosio Juve switch

The full-back is thought to be a long-term target for Inter, with suggestions the 25-year-old could make the switch at the end of the Serie A season.

However, speculation has mounted that Antonio Conte may look to launch his own bid to snare the defender from their Turin rivals.

But Petrachi insists D'Ambrosio will not make the switch to the Juventus Stadium.

Speaking to Tuttosport, he said: "D'Ambrosio to Juve? That's not on the cards."

D'Ambrosio has featured on 14 occasions for Torino in Serie A this season, aiding the team's cause with two goals.

Torino occupy seventh place in the league standings, having amassed 29 points from 20 fixtures.