Torquay claim West Brom scalp

Non-league Torquay United claimed a big pre-season scalp by beating West Brom 2-1 at Plainmoor on Monday.

Substitute Callum Hall put the National League side in front shortly after half-time following a goalless opening period, drilling a shot into the net past Ben Foster from outside the penalty area.

The hosts doubled their lead shortly afterwards with another fine strike, Brett Williams turning Craig Dawson to get into the box before beating former England international Foster with his shot.

West Brom grabbed a goal back with 10 minutes to play, recent arrival Matt Phillips controlling a Darren Fletcher pass before scoring in style.

Tony Pulis' men have had a difficult pre-season, enduring a 0-0 draw against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday and failing to make an impact in the transfer market.