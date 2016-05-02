Torres and Atletico ready for war at Bayern

Fernando Torres believes Atletico Madrid have team spirit to die for ahead of their Champions League semi-final showdown with Bayern Munich.

Diego Simeone's men take a 1-0 lead to the Allianz Arena for Tuesday's second leg after Saul Niguez's solo effort illuminated a stirring display in Madrid last week.

Having dumped out Barcelona in the previous round and battled their way back into an enthralling battle for the Liga title, Torres has no fear over attempting to finish off Pep Guardiola's Bayern.

"The important thing is to know who we are. We are a team," he told a pre-match news conference.

"We can beat anyone, there are results [to back this up] this season. We just need to be clear that we are a team. It is our philosophy. For us, every game is a battle, a war.

"I would not choose to be in this situation with any other team or club. Each player would die for the other. Together we have achieved our best."

Playing in his second spell at Atletico, Spain striker Torres enjoyed a rich vein of form as he scored in five consecutive matches in April.

The 32-year-old's future is uncertain, with his loan at Atleti and contract at AC Milan expiring at the end of this season, but he has enjoyed the experience of being a senior member of Simeone's squad.

"I'm enjoying this moment I am living at Atletico," he added. "I try to learn from younger players such as Koke or Saul.

"For that I came to this club, to learn and take it a little further. I am very grateful to return to Atletico and to all who made this possible."

Atletico captain Gabi worked tirelessly to negate Bayern's lavishly gifted midfield at the Vicente Calderon and he expects a similar spectacle in Bavaria.

"Tomorrow we face a fantastic opponent," he said, speaking alongside Torres. "Bayern are one of the strongest teams.

"We believe in our possibilities to be [at the final] in Milan and we must beat the best - Bayern is one of them.

"We are ready to play on any pitch and in any ground.

"It will be similar to the first-leg match. The midfield battle will be much like last week at the Vicente Calderon."