Torres could make derby return for Atletico

Former Vicente Calderon captain Torres re-joined the club on an 18-month loan from Milan last week and watched on from the stands as Atletico beat Levante 3-1 on their return to La Liga action on Saturday.

Torres was ineligible for that match due to the later opening of Italy's transfer window, but he could be in line to play when Carlo Ancelotti's Real make the trip across the city for the sides' first leg of their round of 16 Copa del Rey clash.

Though coach Diego Simeone stopped short of confirming Torres' place in his XI, the Argentinian will allow the striker to prove himself in training as Atletico prepare for a trip to title rivals Barcelona in their following fixture.

"Fernando Torres? We will see," Simeone said tentatively.

"He is going to train with us again and we will see if he is fit enough to play against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

"If so we will make our decision then. It's business as usual for us this week.

"We will work with this good result [over Levante] under our belt, obviously getting ready for the Copa del Rey match, which is important and consequently we will have less days for the Barcelona match but we are working as usual."