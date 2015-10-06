Torres defends Benitez over 'defensive' jibes

Fernando Torres has jumped to the defence of Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez over criticism of his team's style of play this season.

Benitez has been dubbed 'too defensive' by some sections of the Spanish media after his side tried and failed to hang on to a 1-0 lead against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

But Torres, who enjoyed the best form of his career under the 55-year-old at Liverpool, has little doubt Benitez will bring success to the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Benitez is not defensive. He's a great coach and, if you give him time, the results will come," he said at a sponsor event, as quoted by Marca.

Torres went on to admit that Atletico believe they should have won the derby last Sunday after Luciano Vietto's 83rd-minute equaliser.

"The feeling is that we lost two points in the derby. But I don't know if 10 more minutes would've been good or bad for us because they were launching some good counters," he added.

"The point helps us to keep going and stay positive. Madrid stayed back because we forced them."

The 31-year-old's contract at the Vicente Calderon is due to expire next June but he has made it clear he wants to stay to win trophies under Diego Simeone.

"It's no secret that I want to continue with Atletico. If they think the same, everything will be easy. It's where I want to be," he added. "My dream is to celebrate a title with Atletico.

"To have the confidence of the coach regardless of results is something amazing. I respect Cholo 100 per cent."