Torres on the hunt for trophies with Atletico

Fernando Torres is determined to bring silverware back to the Vicente Calderon after Atletico Madrid surrendered their La Liga title to Barcelona last season.

Torres made his Atletico return midway through last term as Diego Simeone's side finished third in La Liga and exited both the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey at the quarter-finals.

Former Liverpool striker Torres won only the Segunda Division title during his first spell with Atleti, but maintains silverware is high on his priorities.

Torres also dismissed suggestions he was jealous of the players who helped Atleti to Liga glory in 2013-14.

"If you have envy it is bad... I admire Raul Garcia, Gabi and Koke as I did with Kiko, [Milinko] Pantic and [Jose Luis] Caminero and the double team [of 1995-96]," he told reporters.

"My team-mates have marked the path for this club. This is the real Atleti and I can only admire them. Of course I want to win titles here, it is what I have always wanted and I will fight for it.

"I want to give back to the fans for all they have given me and if you includes titles, so much the better. My team-mates know how to do it from within and we just have to follow that."

Torres will compete with Jackson Martinez up front this term, with Simeone having also brought in the likes of Luciano Vietto and Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco.

"Competition has always been hard and that's what makes you win titles," Torres added.

"This will have to be an ambitious season so we can improve what happened last year.

"It is difficult to play just half of the year, as I did last season. We all want to play but in the end the coach will decide."