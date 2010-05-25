Torres: I should be fit for World Cup opener

The Liverpool striker is recovering from surgery in April following a torn cartilage injury to his right knee but is confident he will be fully fit for the game on June 16.

The 26-year-old also had a knee operation in January and is optimistic of his recovery.

"I'm very well, happy with the progress of the injury," Torres told Marca. "Since January I've had two operations, and that isn't easy.

"Everything went very well with the first and in the second the objective was to be ready between six and seven weeks, and I'm at the start of the sixth.

"I will do a few more days of specific work and, God willing, I'll be 100% for the first game of the World Cup for sure."

Torres’ team-mate and new Barcelona signing David Villa ended Euro 2008 as top scorer with four goals, while Torres scored two, one of them in the final against Germany.

Spain are one of the favourites to win the tournament and hit-man Torres is tipped as one of the contenders for the Golden Boot, which he doesn’t feel adds any extra pressure on him.

"No, but I know that, along with Villa, I'm lucky enough to be one of the strikers in a team that are among the favourites, and that brings certain privileges."

The Spaniard has been part of a struggling Liverpool team this year who finished in a disappointing seventh place in the Premier League, so Torres hopes World Cup success can put a positive spin on an otherwise negative season.

"It's been a very difficult season. When you start a campaign you hope you will be able to fulfil your dreams, winning titles, not having injuries, enjoying yourselves, and it has been just the opposite," said Torres.

"But there is always a tomorrow in football and this summer, the World Cup.

"I've put aside the club, the bad season, and I want to finish in the best way possible way by making history with my country."

