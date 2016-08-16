Trending

Torres to join Gijon from Betis

Xavier Torres will sign for Sporting Gijon pending the results of a medical, the LaLiga club announced.

Sporting Gijon have announced they will sign Xavier Torres from fellow La Liga outfit Real Betis. 

Torres, 29, will link up with Gijon on a one-year deal pending the results of a medical on Tuesday. 

The defensive midfielder came through the youth ranks at Villarreal, before moving to Alicante in 2006. 

In 2007 he was signed to Barcelona's B side, but managed to make two appearances in the first team under Pep Guardiola. 

Torres then moved on to Malaga in 2009, which included a two-year loan stint at Levante, before moving on to Betis in 2013. 

He has made a total of 140 appearances in La Liga and brings plenty of experience to the Gijon midfield, after they survived relegation on the final day last term. 