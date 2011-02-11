Torres targets return to Atletico

The 27-year-old began his football career with Los Rojiblancos and became the club’s youngest ever captain at the age of 19 before making a £20 million switch to Liverpool in 2007.

However, after failing to win silverware on Merseyside, the Spain international joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £50m deal on transfer deadline day at the end of January.

And Torres has since admitted that once he completes his five-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge, he would be keen to return to Atletico.

“There is still a lot of time but this is the idea I have always had,” Torres told radio show El Larguero before Spain’s friendly against Colombia in midweek at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

“I talked to [CEO] Miguel Angel Gil [Marin] and I know that while he is there, I will always have doors open to me at this club.

“I owe a lot to Atletico, who will always be my team. I have always been close with the Gil family.”

Torres was substituted during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend but is likely to start in the West London derby clash against Fulham on Monday.

By Vaishali Bhardwaj