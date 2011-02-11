Torres targets return to Atletico
By Gregg Davies
Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has revealed that he would love to end his playing career at former club Atletico Madrid.
The 27-year-old began his football career with Los Rojiblancos and became the club’s youngest ever captain at the age of 19 before making a £20 million switch to Liverpool in 2007.
However, after failing to win silverware on Merseyside, the Spain international joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £50m deal on transfer deadline day at the end of January.
And Torres has since admitted that once he completes his five-and-a-half-year contract at Stamford Bridge, he would be keen to return to Atletico.
“There is still a lot of time but this is the idea I have always had,” Torres told radio show El Larguero before Spain’s friendly against Colombia in midweek at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium.
“I talked to [CEO] Miguel Angel Gil [Marin] and I know that while he is there, I will always have doors open to me at this club.
“I owe a lot to Atletico, who will always be my team. I have always been close with the Gil family.”
Torres was substituted during Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend but is likely to start in the West London derby clash against Fulham on Monday.
By Vaishali Bhardwaj
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.