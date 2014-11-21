Torres wants to be Milan top scorer this season

The Spain international has not lived up to expectations since arriving at San Siro from Chelsea on loan in August, with his only goal in nine league appearances coming in a 2-2 draw at Empoli in September.

However, Torres - six goals short of current Milan top scorer Keisuke Honda - has vowed to make a bigger contribution and has no concerns over the number of goalscoring chances being created by the team.

"If a game ends goalless, but we've created five chances, that's a good sign," he is quoted as telling Gazzetta dello Sport.

"There have only been a few games where we've created less than we should have. That's a problem.

"However, it's now up to us, the forwards. Honda can't always score.

"My goal is still to be top scorer. Milan brought me here to score and take advantage of chances, it's my job.

"If I don't do that I belong somewhere else.

"Having said that, scoring a goal isn't an obsession. If I see a team-mate in a better position I will pass it to them.

"Here at Milan we have to restart, but I know from experience you can't rush these things.

"Getting back into Europe is the main goal of course, but we mustn't become too anxious about it."

Milan currently sit seventh in Serie A and face city rivals Inter on Sunday.