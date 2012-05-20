Torres: Worst days of career with Chelsea

Torres told Spanish sports daily As he had been bitterly disappointed at being left out of the starting line-up for Saturday's Champions League final and said if it had not been for the support of the fans during a difficult campaign he would have "thrown in the towel".

"This season I have felt things that I had never felt before," As quoted Torres as saying.

"I felt that they treated me in a way that I was not expecting, not in the way we spoke about when this club signed me," added the former Liverpool player.

"We have had a lot of conversations and at the end of the season we will talk to see what happens with my future because what I have experienced this year is not a role for me, the one I thought I would have when I came, I am not happy," he said.

"A victory like the one in Munich provides some compensation but I want them to tell me what is going to happen in the future.

"Right now yes I do feel that football is worth all the effort but I have had very bad moments. The worst of my career. And I don't want to have them again."

Torres moved to Chelsea from Liverpool in January 2011 in a 50 million pounds deal.