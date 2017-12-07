Tosun hoping Besiktas get Bayern Munich in Champions League

Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun says it would be "special" if his side were drawn against Bayern Munich in Monday's draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Turkish side topped Group G ahead of Porto and RB Leipzig and will go into the draw as group winners, meaning they could face Bayern, who finished second in Group B behind Paris Saint-Germain.

Besiktas are yet to taste defeat in the competition this season and speaking after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Leipzig, Tosun said he would like to draw the German champions.

"We need to keep playing with the same discipline going forward," he told reporters.

"It doesn't really matter who we get in the next round because the 16 that remain are the best of the best.

"A game against Bayern would be special, though."

-Most points (14) achieved by a Turkish team in group stage-The only Turkish team qualifed from group stage undefeated-The only turkish team advanced as group leader-The only turkish team with most wins (4)-the most goals scored by a Turkish team (11) in groupDecember 6, 2017

The defeat means Leipzig drop into the Europa League after they finished third.

The German side went behind on Wednesday after Willi Orban conceded a penalty, from which Alvaro Negredo scored, and although Naby Keita equalised late on, Talisca scored a stoppage time winner for the visitors.

Orban also hit the post in an eventful game, but he says his side will now look forward to continuing their European adventure in the Europa League.

"I had the chance to make up for my mistake, but could only hit the post," he said.

"We created more chances than we normally do today, but we needed more composure.

"If we get the equaliser earlier I think we win this game. We had no expectations coming into the group stages, but we're looking forward to the UEL"