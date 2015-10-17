Tottenham 0 Liverpool 0: Klopp settles for point in first game

Jurgen Klopp had to settle for a point in his first Premier League game as Tottenham drew 0-0 with Liverpool at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Liverpool's Divock Origi - starting ahead of the injured Daniel Sturridge - headed a great chance against the crossbar from close range in the early stages after a strong start from Klopp's side, and that proved to be the best opportunity of the match.

After surviving that early scare, Spurs had the better chances with Clinton N'Jie forcing Simon Mignolet into an impressive diving save and Harry Kane also testing the Belgian goalkeeper before the break.

Klopp will be encouraged by a spirited display from his new team, but Liverpool have now only won one of their last 10 away Premier League fixtures and remain one point adrift of Spurs, who have still not tasted defeat since the opening day of the season.

Tottenham were without Eric Dier through suspension, but Danny Rose returned from injury at left-back. Origi made his first Premier League start of the season for Liverpool, with Christian Benteke, Danny Ings and Sturridge all ruled out.

Klopp was almost handed a dream start after 10 minutes when James Milner's corner was flicked on by Emre Can and headed against the crossbar by Origi from inside the six-yard box in a golden chance.

Tottenham had struggled going forward in the early stages but almost took the lead when N'Jie - who had come on for the injured Nacer Chadli - picked up Kane's pass after Adam Lallana had given away possession and produced a clever shot which forced Mignolet into an excellent diving save that had Klopp applauding.

The hosts were moving into the ascendancy and when Martin Skrtel was unable to cut out Christian Eriksen's pass, Kane had a shot parried by Mignolet, before Dele Alli's follow up effort was blocked by a diving Mamadou Sakho.

N'Jie was looking lively and his dipping shot was just over shortly before half-time.

Kyle Walker drove a long-range shot into the arms of Mignolet after the break, but the early stages of the second half did not produce many opportunities.

Referee Craig Pawson was unmoved when Lallana went down in the box under pressure from Alli in what was only a half-hearted penalty appeal from the visitors.

Origi shot straight at Hugo Lloris from a tight angle after receiving a pass from Philippe Coutinho, but a goal never looked like coming in a disappointing second half.

Spurs almost grabbed a late winner when Eriksen's weaving run eventually set up Kane, but Mignolet was again equal to the England striker's effort, before Can fired just wide at the other end as Klopp's introduction to English football ended with a draw.