Tottenham 1 Inter 0: Eriksen keeps Spurs' last-16 hopes alive

Christian Eriksen scored the only goal at Wembley as Tottenham edged past Inter 1-0 to keep their Champions League last-16 hopes alive.

The Italians had looked like leaving London with the point they needed to secure their place in the knockout stages and dump Spurs out, but substitute Eriksen lashed home with 10 minutes remaining to move Mauricio Pochettino's side level on points with them.

Tottenham now travel to Group B leaders Barcelona – who have already qualified for the knockout stages – in two weeks' time knowing that a win would see them join Ernesto Valverde's side in the next round.

Spurs – who hit the crossbar through Harry Winks in the first half – had looked set for disappointment until Eriksen finished a fine team move involving Moussa Sissoko and Dele Alli to keep them firmly in the hunt for second place.