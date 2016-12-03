Tottenham 5 Swansea City 0: Kane celebrates new deal with brace

Harry Kane celebrated his new Tottenham contract in style as he scored twice in an easy 5-0 win over Premier League strugglers Swansea City on Saturday.

The striker put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Spurs until 2022 on Thursday and capped off a fine week with a demonstration of his goalscoring prowess at White Hart Lane.

Kane opened the scoring in the 39th minute when he converted a penalty, before doubling his tally with a clinical finish early in the second half.

That brace was sandwiched by Son Heung-min's superb bicycle-kick volley and Christian Eriksen added a double of his own to complete the rout.

The victory represents just Spurs' second win from their last 11 games in all competitions and keeps Mauricio Pochettino's men within seven points of leaders Chelsea in fifth place.

Swansea, meanwhile, return to the bottom of the table again with just nine points to their name.

Tottenham were in control right from the off and their first genuine chance came after 20 minutes, Kane forcing Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski into a strong save with a powerful header towards the top-right corner from Kyle Walker's right-wing cross.

Victor Wanyama should then perhaps have opened the scoring when he found himself in a dangerous position following a clever flick from Dele Alli, only for the midfielder to aim a weak attempt straight at Fabianski from just outside the area.

The hosts' pressure eventually paid off in the 39th minute when Kane converted a somewhat controversial penalty.

There did not appear to be much contact between Kyle Naughton and Alli, but referee Jon Moss decided otherwise and pointed to the spot, with Kane coolly slotting home from 12 yards.

Spurs immediately started pushing for more and Son doubled their lead in the 45th minute with an acrobatic finish, volleying past the helpless Fabianski at the near post after Eriksen's shot was deflected into his path.

Swansea struggled to get out of their own half and Kane compounded the Welsh side's misery with his second after the restart.

Son selflessly left the ball to last season's top scorer after a quick counter-attack and Kane had little trouble powering past Fabianski from the centre of the box.

Kane then had a goal disallowed for offside as he went in search of his hat-trick, with Fabianski denying him that achievement moments later.

But Spurs did get their fourth when Eriksen bundled the ball in from point-blank range after Fabianski had performed further heroics to thwart Alli.

Walker, Wanyama and Kane all saw opportunities to add a fifth go begging, but it was Eriksen who had the final say well into stoppage time, beating Fabianski with a low shot into the bottom-right corner.