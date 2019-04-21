Tottenham believe star player will choose them over Real Madrid

Spurs believe that Eriksen will accept a new deal that doubles his money, according to Goal.

Talks between the Dane and Spurs' hiererachy have been on and off for a year now, but the north Londoners are ready to double his £75,000-per-week salary.

This will frustrate Real Madrid, who were hoping to pick up Eriksen for a cut price this summer.

Real have signed Luka Modric and Gareth Bale from Spurs in the past.

However, despite their historic success in the Champions League (reaching the semi-final in dramatic fashion last week), Spurs are yet to gaurantee their place in Europe's elite compeition next season.

Qualification may be the final deal-breaker in their hopes of Eriksen extending.

