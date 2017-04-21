Tottenham coach Ugo Ehiogu dies, aged 44

Tottenham Under-23 coach Ugo Ehiogu has died at the age of 44.

The former England international collapsed at the club's training centre on Thursday and received treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest before being transferred to hospital.

Tottenham announced via a statement that Ehiogu passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

"It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach," Spurs said.

"Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of the morning."

Spurs' head of coaching and player development, John McDermott, said: "Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club. Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."

Ehiogu made 355 Premier League appearances during spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, winning the League Cup with both clubs, as well as earning four England caps and scoring once, against Spain.

He also enjoyed spells with Leeds United, Rangers and Sheffield United.

Spurs continued: "The club sends its deepest condolences to Ugo's family.

"Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

"We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital for their care and support."