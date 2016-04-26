Tottenham eye Marseille's Batshuayi

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is keeping a close eye on Marseille's Michy Batshuayi after revealing he is looking to recruit a striker in the close season.

Belgium international Batshuayi has scored 15 goals in 34 league games for a Marseille side that has struggled this season, the club having recently suspended coach Michel.

And with Spurs seeking competition for Harry Kane, 22-year-old former Standard Liege man Batshuayi could be a good fit at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino told RMC: "We are looking for a striker this summer. Batshuayi is a young player who has a lot of talent. He is logically followed by many clubs.

"We have information about him, he has good potential. Then we will see, we also have other players in our sights."

Having acknowledged Ligue 1 represents a "good source for major players", Pochettino also identified Lyon defender Samuel Umtiti as another player on Tottenham's radar.

"Umtiti is one of the players that our recruitment department is following. He has interesting potential."

One man who the Argentine coach hopes will not be moving in the off-season is Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

"Lloris is, for me, one of the best three best goalkeepers in the world. We have a great relationship, he's a top player. I hope his future is at Tottenham," said Pochettino.

Tottenham's Premier League title bid came off the rails on Monday night following a surprise 1-1 draw at home to West Brom – a result that left Pochettino's men seven points behind Leicester City with three games remaining.

Pochettino added: "We wanted to fight for the title but, seven points, three games … it's very complicated, but I am happy with the season.

"Clearly Leicester deserve to be in first place. It draws attention from the outside to see a team like Leicester in first. We will do everything to return but it's clear that it's very difficult for us."

Pochettino added of Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri: "Sometimes in football we don't know when you can win a title. It's great for him."