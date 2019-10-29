Jamie Carragher: Christian Eriksen isn't good enough for Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain

Christian Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Tottenham for some time now, following comments in the summer that he was ready to move on.

It's been widely reported that Eriksen's preferred destination was Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants made no formal approach for the player.

Now entering the final months of his contract at Spurs, the Dane is free to negotiate with prospective clubs in January and leave for free next summer.

Whether Real Madrid make an approach or not, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher doesn't think Eriksen would be a success in the Spanish capital, or anywhere of that ilk.

"Eriksen is a really good player for Tottenham, but he's not quite good enough to play for Madrid," Carragher said on Sky Sports.

"He could go wherever he likes - PSG or any club, but he wouldn't improve the team."

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old more recently, along with colossal Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.

But club legend Lothar Matthaus shares Carragher's sentiment in saying that Eriksen wouldn't quite fit in at Bayern.

"He's a typical number 10, he's very good technically but he's too slow and Kovac likes his players to have more pace and play the ball quickly," Matthaus said.

"They need to focus on trying to sign [Bayer Leverkusen's Kai] Havertz".

Eriksen hasn't exactly been hitting the heights he's done in previous campaigns.

He has played 743 minutes of football for Spurs this season and has only contributed one goal and assist so far.

