Spurs transfer list 7 players as they look to finance stadium move – report

Spurs' move to their new stadium cost them close to £1 billion.

And having spent a club record £62m on Tanguy Ndombele, the north Londoners are aiming to recoup some cash this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Daniel Levy has placed seven players on the transfer-list.

First up is Danny Rose, who has been joined on the list by Victor Wanyama.

The right side of defence will take a hit too, with both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier also reportedly being put on the market.

Vincent Janssen, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Josh Onomah make up the numbers.

Although it's likley not all will be sold, those who remain may struggle to break into Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI next term.

