Tottenham close in on £30m deal for Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon

The Fulham youngster has long been linked with Spurs, but negotiations with the Cottagers have seemingly stalled for much of the summer while Daniel Levy & Co. try to re-home Danny Rose.

However, the two clubs are said to nearing an agreement for the 19-year-old who will cost around £30million, according to the Daily Mail.

The acceleration in talks is reportedly in no small part down to Mauricio Pochettino's very public calling out of the club's dealings in the market, and his apparent lack of input.

Pochettino's Fulham counterpart Scott Parker is now expected to leave Sessegnon out of his squad to face Barnsley in their Championship season opener on Saturday.

Sessegnon has been a key player for Fulham and provided six assists from left-back last season.

